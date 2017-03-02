2 get prison terms in 4 killings at I...

2 get prison terms in 4 killings at Indianapolis drug house

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Thursday that Valencia Williams was sentenced to 55 years in prison for one count of murder. Anthony LaRussa was sentenced to 44 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery.

