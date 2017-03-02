2 get prison terms in 4 killings at Indianapolis drug house
Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Thursday that Valencia Williams was sentenced to 55 years in prison for one count of murder. Anthony LaRussa was sentenced to 44 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|1 hr
|Clinton
|3
|Ex-Indianapolis Mayor Peterson leaving Lilly ex...
|3 hr
|GayBLT Survey
|1
|Several Indianapolis churches report burglaries
|5 hr
|Damnit
|1
|Abigail Williams
|8 hr
|MakeHimSuffer
|4
|teen boys and gay sex question (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Marry
|44
|Leboring James still whining over Trump winning
|Tue
|Get To Work Donnie
|5
|reflex allen
|Tue
|ddd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC