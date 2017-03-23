2 Fort Wayne restaurants make Yelp's ...

2 Fort Wayne restaurants make Yelp's Top 50

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Banh Mi Barista at 5320 Coldwater Road and Junk Ditch Brewing Company at 1825 W Main St. were both named among the Top 50 places to eat in Indiana based on Yelp data. Junk Ditch was ranked at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thugs 7 min whome 3
so we stick with the ACA 14 min sanibelisland 1
looking for a good lawyer for free advise Thu Ask for ID anyway 5
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Thu Where theres smoke 5
Can this country stand to have a president unde... Thu Before the Deluge 5
FlatEarth Thu Get Help 9
News Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked Thu Geno 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,787,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC