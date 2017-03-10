1889 fire engine leaves Indianapolis ...

1889 fire engine leaves Indianapolis museum for auction block

The 1889 American La France Steam Engine was loaned to the the Indianapolis Firefighters Museum in 1994 by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation. The foundation is auctioning several items this Saturday and the the engine is among those up for bid.

