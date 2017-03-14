14 robberies allegedly linked to 4 suspects
INDIANAPOLIS Four people were accused of allegedly robbing 14 restaurants and stores in the Indianapolis area, according to Indianapolis police. Officers said three men and one juvenile were taken into custody Friday after a robbery occurred at Del Taco restaurant in the 3900 block of N. High School Road.
