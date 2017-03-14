14 robberies allegedly linked to 4 su...

14 robberies allegedly linked to 4 suspects

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

INDIANAPOLIS Four people were accused of allegedly robbing 14 restaurants and stores in the Indianapolis area, according to Indianapolis police. Officers said three men and one juvenile were taken into custody Friday after a robbery occurred at Del Taco restaurant in the 3900 block of N. High School Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a good lawyer for free advise 8 hr ejej 6
News Marsh plans to close stores 13 hr idiot 1
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy 21 hr Did Flynn cut a deal 6
best places to get a hook up Sat I c dumb ppl 3
so we stick with the ACA Fri TrumpedOffTrumpcare 2
Black Thugs Mar 24 whome 3
Can this country stand to have a president unde... Mar 23 Before the Deluge 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,840,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC