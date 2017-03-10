10-year-old boy takes first steps since shooting that left him paralyzed
Ty-Juan Riley takes his first steps since he was paralyzed in a 2015 shooting. INDIANAPOLIS - An eight-year-old Indianapolis boy is proving everyone wrong, nearly two years after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting.
