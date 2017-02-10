Young representatives craft climate c...

Young representatives craft climate change resolution for Indy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nuvo.net

Kid representatives in support of the Climate Recovery Resolution get their pictures taken after the resolution was passed by the Public Works Committee. Indiana lawmakers are currently deciding the fate of multiple bills regarding the environment as we speak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lock Her Up 3 hr Lock Her Up 1
Atlanta Indiana liberal 11 hr nnono 5
thank you fedex Thu Thank You 34
location Thu Sooo 2
Nancy Pelosi is Demented Thu nnono 5
Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule... Thu L O L 14
The Liberal Coup Thu lavon affair 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC