Wrong statements by lawmaker on solar energy stir backlash

Workers place panels at a new solar park at the old Continental Steel site at the corner of Park & Markland avenues in Kokomo INDIANAPOLIS - The third-ranking state Senate Republican wrongly said that an Indiana financial incentive for installing solar panels would disappear unless lawmakers supported his bill to revamp it. At least one lawmaker says he voted for Sen. Brandt Hershman's measure in committee based partly on the inaccurate information.

