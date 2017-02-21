Wrong statements by lawmaker on solar energy stir backlash
Workers place panels at a new solar park at the old Continental Steel site at the corner of Park & Markland avenues in Kokomo INDIANAPOLIS - The third-ranking state Senate Republican wrongly said that an Indiana financial incentive for installing solar panels would disappear unless lawmakers supported his bill to revamp it. At least one lawmaker says he voted for Sen. Brandt Hershman's measure in committee based partly on the inaccurate information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|1 hr
|Get to Work Donnie
|4
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|7 hr
|Bob
|19
|IMPD officer arrested on drunken-driving charge (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|First Amendment01
|204
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|15 hr
|Go Mike Go
|7
|update on the murder of almarcus barker in 08 (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|Mama
|3
|Bored
|Sat
|yes
|3
|Stephanie Rich
|Sat
|yes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC