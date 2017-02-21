Woman's body found on Indianapolis' east side
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Rural Street around 7 a.m. #IMPDNOW : Detectives investigate suspicious death of female in 800 blk of Rural St. Call @cicrimestoppers w/info to help detectives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|1 hr
|Want No Church
|16
|Lock Her Up
|3 hr
|Lock Him Up
|13
|My Prtesident My President
|6 hr
|Russian Flags W T F
|4
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|7 hr
|Get to Work Donnie
|3
|Stephanie Rich
|14 hr
|Ur an azzhole
|2
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|19 hr
|Go Mike Go
|5
|Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech?
|23 hr
|yes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC