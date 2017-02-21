Woman's body found on Indianapolis' e...

Woman's body found on Indianapolis' east side

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Rural Street around 7 a.m. #IMPDNOW : Detectives investigate suspicious death of female in 800 blk of Rural St. Call @cicrimestoppers w/info to help detectives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is more school prayer answer to social ills? 1 hr Want No Church 16
Lock Her Up 3 hr Lock Him Up 13
My Prtesident My President 6 hr Russian Flags W T F 4
Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel... 7 hr Get to Work Donnie 3
Stephanie Rich 14 hr Ur an azzhole 2
How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ... 19 hr Go Mike Go 5
Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech? 23 hr yes 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Marion County was issued at February 24 at 7:12PM EST

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,445 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC