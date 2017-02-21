Woman killed in hit and run crash on city's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS - A woman is dead after a hit and run and now police are trying to track down one of the cars that hit her. It happened around 8:30 Sunday night at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Holt Road on the southwest side.
