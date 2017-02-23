Winning Powerball ticket sold in Lafayette
The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn for the jackpot that's climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months. Winning Powerball ticket sold in Lafayette The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn for the jackpot that's climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech?
|2 hr
|yes
|2
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|7 hr
|nnono
|11
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|10 hr
|nnono
|4
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|14 hr
|Ok n curvy
|10
|Media and Police
|23 hr
|O L O M G S M D B T
|2
|zig leach
|Wed
|Another Victim
|1
|Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward
|Wed
|nnono
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC