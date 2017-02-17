W-2 information at risk for thousands of workers after breach
Indianapolis Metro Police say the personal W-2 information from thousands of workers at American Senior Communities is at risk and in the hands of hackers. Police say someone hacked the email of ASC's CEO and gained access to the W-2 information of thousands of workers.
