Trojans sophomore looks forward to 1st appearance in state finals
Center Grove sophomore Alex Petro smiles at the crowd after beating Whiteland junior Aaron Adkins during the 113 pound sectional wrestling final on Saturday at Mooresville High School. Scott Roberson / Daily Journal Wrestling coaches try to get their athletes not to focus on any match other than the one coming up next.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|36 min
|Sammy
|7
|Lock Her Up
|39 min
|Sammy
|7
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|43 min
|Sammy
|1
|NSA concerned of Trump ties to Russia;withheld ...
|7 hr
|Investigate
|4
|Mike Pence: What did he know and when did he k...
|7 hr
|Lock Him Up
|7
|Cummins Corp (columbus) Employs 15% Refugees
|7 hr
|Tired of Winning Yet
|2
|Brittany Kay Henry
|16 hr
|Karma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC