Tonight: Head to Rock Bottom, order a Fire Chief ale, support local firefighters
Rock Bottom Downtown and Rock Bottom College Park, as part of RB's annual nationwide Survive Alive Firefighters charity event , are hosting tapping parties on Feb. 21 starting at 6 p.m. at both locations. Each features a beer brewed by the on-site head brewer, with a portion of proceeds benefitting local firefighters.
