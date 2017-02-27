Ticket giveaway: Indianapolis Symphon...

Ticket giveaway: Indianapolis Symphonic Choir's 'Elijah'

The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir celebrates its 80th anniversary with a rare performance of Mendelssohn's oratorio "Elijah" at the Palladium on March 17. Want a pair of tickets to see this massive work featuring the 170-voice choir along with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchesra, the Indianapolis Children's Choir, and guest soloists? Harry joined IBJ ... (more)

