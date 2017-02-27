Ticket giveaway: Indianapolis Symphonic Choir's 'Elijah'
The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir celebrates its 80th anniversary with a rare performance of Mendelssohn's oratorio "Elijah" at the Palladium on March 17. Want a pair of tickets to see this massive work featuring the 170-voice choir along with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchesra, the Indianapolis Children's Choir, and guest soloists? Harry joined IBJ ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|reflex allen
|2 hr
|ddd
|2
|Abigail Williams
|5 hr
|Pickles
|1
|Lady in red toyota Solora hustling hotel guests
|15 hr
|Niceperson667
|1
|Walter "Tom" Smith missing (Dec '07)
|22 hr
|Kenny
|108
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|Sun
|Get to Work Donnie
|4
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|Sun
|Bob
|19
|IMPD officer arrested on drunken-driving charge (Jan '08)
|Sun
|First Amendment01
|204
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC