Three Indianapolis coffee shops raisi...

Three Indianapolis coffee shops raising funds for ACLU this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nuvo.net

Three Indianapolis coffee shops will be joining over 600 other cafA©s across the country this weekend in fundraising for the American Civil Liberties Union . The initiative was started by Sprudge , an online publication that highlights coffee culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M... 4 hr cpeter1313 43
Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde... 7 hr Sanity at Last 1
Strike to Protest Trump on February 17 8 hr Haha 8
Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti... 8 hr The Real Donald T... 4
Donald Trump not in Situation Room for botched ... 8 hr Where Was Trump 1
U.S. Military Posted a 10-yr-old Video to show ... 8 hr Where Was Trump 1
Trump Says He Cut Wall Street Reform Because Hi... 8 hr Rejoice 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC