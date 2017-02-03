Three Indianapolis coffee shops raising funds for ACLU this weekend
Three Indianapolis coffee shops will be joining over 600 other cafA©s across the country this weekend in fundraising for the American Civil Liberties Union . The initiative was started by Sprudge , an online publication that highlights coffee culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|43
|Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde...
|7 hr
|Sanity at Last
|1
|Strike to Protest Trump on February 17
|8 hr
|Haha
|8
|Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti...
|8 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|4
|Donald Trump not in Situation Room for botched ...
|8 hr
|Where Was Trump
|1
|U.S. Military Posted a 10-yr-old Video to show ...
|8 hr
|Where Was Trump
|1
|Trump Says He Cut Wall Street Reform Because Hi...
|8 hr
|Rejoice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC