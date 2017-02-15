Thomas David Long
Thomas David Long, of Indianapolis died Sunday February 12, 2017. He was 73 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|36 min
|Sammy
|7
|Lock Her Up
|39 min
|Sammy
|7
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|43 min
|Sammy
|1
|NSA concerned of Trump ties to Russia;withheld ...
|7 hr
|Investigate
|4
|Mike Pence: What did he know and when did he k...
|7 hr
|Lock Him Up
|7
|Cummins Corp (columbus) Employs 15% Refugees
|7 hr
|Tired of Winning Yet
|2
|Brittany Kay Henry
|16 hr
|Karma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC