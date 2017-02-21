The Statehouse goes to the dogs - and cats
There's one constituent all politicians can count on for support - their pet. INDIANAPOLIS - After a long day of making tough decisions, researching legislation and working with constituents, there's always one creature happy to see a lawmaker - their pet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephanie Rich
|6 hr
|Urallazzholes
|3
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|9 hr
|Go Mike Go
|6
|Bored
|9 hr
|Fat and bored
|1
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|13 hr
|Want No Church
|16
|Lock Her Up
|15 hr
|Lock Him Up
|13
|My Prtesident My President
|18 hr
|Russian Flags W T F
|4
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|19 hr
|Get to Work Donnie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC