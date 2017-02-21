The power of Pre-K in Indiana
When Erin Sughrue walks around Amy Beverland Early Learning Center in Indianapolis, she often gets stopped. Not by concerned parents or teachers, but by students, running up to her to give her a hug or say hi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media and Police
|44 min
|O L O M G S M D B T
|2
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|53 min
|Go Mike Go
|3
|zig leach
|8 hr
|Another Victim
|1
|Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward
|11 hr
|nnono
|2
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|12 hr
|MgtPain
|9
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|16 hr
|Father Maltamon
|8
|Greenwoon pain management
|Tue
|nnono
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC