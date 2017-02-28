The Muncie building commissioner has ...

The Muncie building commissioner has been arrested on federal charges on Feb. 16, 2017.

The lawyer for Muncie's building commissioner is asking for several months to prepare a defense against federal charges of wire fraud, theft, and money laundering. A federal grand jury indicted Craig Nichols of Selma on Feb. 15 on allegations that he used sham bidding practices and submitting fake invoices to steer work to his companies and then bill the city more than $376,000 for demolition work that wasn't done or was performed at inflated prices.

