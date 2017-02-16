Teens Who Went Missing During Hike Found Dead; Police Seek Man in Photo
Police released an image of a man they say was walking along an Indiana trail at the same time as two teenagers whose bodies were found Tuesday. Investigators want to talk to him about what he may have seen at the Delphi Historic Trails Monday, the day that 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams disappeared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|3 hr
|Sammy
|7
|Lock Her Up
|3 hr
|Sammy
|7
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|3 hr
|Sammy
|1
|NSA concerned of Trump ties to Russia;withheld ...
|10 hr
|Investigate
|4
|Mike Pence: What did he know and when did he k...
|10 hr
|Lock Him Up
|7
|Cummins Corp (columbus) Employs 15% Refugees
|10 hr
|Tired of Winning Yet
|2
|Brittany Kay Henry
|19 hr
|Karma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC