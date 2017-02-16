Teens Who Went Missing During Hike Fo...

Teens Who Went Missing During Hike Found Dead; Police Seek Man in Photo

Read more: WHO-TV

Police released an image of a man they say was walking along an Indiana trail at the same time as two teenagers whose bodies were found Tuesday. Investigators want to talk to him about what he may have seen at the Delphi Historic Trails Monday, the day that 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams disappeared.

