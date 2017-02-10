Ta'Qualliyia Patterson and Leif Kandel show off their Happy Meal toys.
INDIANAPOLIS - A fast food worker in Indianapolis did something special for a customer, putting a smile on a little boy's face. Ta'Qualliyia Patterson, known as "TQ," is a crew member at the McDonald's in Speedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Road rage
|5 hr
|My 5 cents
|1
|Lock Her Up
|14 hr
|Lock Her Up
|1
|Atlanta Indiana liberal
|22 hr
|nnono
|5
|thank you fedex
|Thu
|Thank You
|34
|location
|Thu
|Sooo
|2
|Nancy Pelosi is Demented
|Thu
|nnono
|5
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|Thu
|L O L
|14
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC