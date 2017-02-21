State orders day care to stop illegal operation
INDIANAPOLIS The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has ordered an Indianapolis child care to stop operating illegally after the death of a 4-month-old boy. FSSA issued a cease and desist order to Mischa Bennett of Elmonte Court, accusing her of caring for 11 children without the proper license.
