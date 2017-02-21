State orders day care to stop illegal...

State orders day care to stop illegal operation

INDIANAPOLIS The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has ordered an Indianapolis child care to stop operating illegally after the death of a 4-month-old boy. FSSA issued a cease and desist order to Mischa Bennett of Elmonte Court, accusing her of caring for 11 children without the proper license.

