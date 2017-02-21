Star Wars... according to first graders
After reading to a first grade class at Acton Elementary in Franklin Township, WTHR's Carlos Diaz decided to test their Star Wars knowledge INDIANAPOLIS - On Wednesday, I was honored to have the chance to read to Mrs. Gilkerson's first grade class at Acton Elementary School in Franklin Township as part of "Read Across America." Being a huge Star Wars fan, I decided to read them a book called "A New Hope."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|6 hr
|Hate whiners
|2
|Stephanie Rich
|6 hr
|Ur an azzhole
|2
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|12 hr
|Go Mike Go
|5
|Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech?
|15 hr
|yes
|2
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|20 hr
|nnono
|11
|Adults making a big deal out of their birthday
|Thu
|Ok n curvy
|10
|Media and Police
|Wed
|O L O M G S M D B T
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC