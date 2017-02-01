South side investigation lands couple in jail on drug charges
INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police answering a report of a stolen vehicle wound up making a drug bust last Friday, January 27. A detective went to an apartment in the 3400 block of Carson Avenue to check on the report of the stolen vehicle. The detective was talking to the couple in the apartment when he smelled marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank you fedex
|4 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|19
|Communist Marxist Coming ot the Closet
|4 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|4
|representing yourself in court in Indiana
|5 hr
|ggnn
|1
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|8 hr
|Chief Zio Watch
|39
|Trump is Divine
|11 hr
|TrumpedIllegals
|5
|Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ...
|11 hr
|Doubtful
|3
|After meeting with lobbyists, Trump drops promi...
|20 hr
|Too Bad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC