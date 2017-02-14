Smuggling investigation begins after jail officials discover drugs hidden in card to inmate
One woman was arrested and two other people are under investigation after Johnson County jail officials found a drug hidden in a greeting card sent to an inmate. Karen L. Fellers, 51, 6051 S. Tacoma Ave., Indianapolis, was charged with trafficking with an inmate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pence: What did he know and when did he k...
|2 hr
|nnono
|4
|Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro...
|2 hr
|nnono
|6
|Lock Her Up
|2 hr
|nnono
|4
|Indianapolis ranked last out of 50 "most romant...
|6 hr
|Orriron
|1
|Greenwoon pain management
|13 hr
|I hurt bad
|1
|The existence of the nuclear football isn't cla...
|14 hr
|Far-Ta-Lotto
|1
|The Reichstag Fire
|14 hr
|The More You Know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC