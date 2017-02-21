Silver Alert canceled for man missing...

Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Jeffersonville

9 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

UPDATE: Indiana State Police say that the Silver Alert for 87-year-old Bruce Mater has been canceled. Police in Jeffersonville say Mater has been found safe.

