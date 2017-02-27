Sheriff still confident 2 IN teens' slayings will be solved
A northern Indiana sheriff says investigators remain confident they'll solve the case of two teenage girls slain two weeks ago. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says authorities continue their work reviewing more than 7,000 tips they've received in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|reflex allen
|53 min
|jojo
|1
|Lady in red toyota Solora hustling hotel guests
|1 hr
|Niceperson667
|1
|Walter "Tom" Smith missing (Dec '07)
|9 hr
|Kenny
|108
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|21 hr
|Get to Work Donnie
|4
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|Sun
|Bob
|19
|IMPD officer arrested on drunken-driving charge (Jan '08)
|Sun
|First Amendment01
|204
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|Sun
|Go Mike Go
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC