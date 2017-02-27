Sheriff still confident 2 IN teens' s...

Sheriff still confident 2 IN teens' slayings will be solved

2017-02-27

A northern Indiana sheriff says investigators remain confident they'll solve the case of two teenage girls slain two weeks ago. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says authorities continue their work reviewing more than 7,000 tips they've received in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

