School News a " February 6

A Roncalli High School student was awarded a scholarship meant to honor a late fire fighter.Abby Yohler is the recipient of the $1,500 Private John Lorenzano Memorial Scholarship. Pvt. Lorenzano was killed in the line of duty Feb. 5, 1992, responding to a fire at the Indianapolis Athletic Club.
