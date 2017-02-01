Same-sex couple continues birth certificate fight
INDIANAPOLIS - Same-sex marriage is the law of the land, but the state of Indiana appears ready to keep up the fight to keep same-sex parents from both adding their names to a child's birth certificate. Before the ruling issued this past June, only the birth mother could be listed, with the other same-sex parent forced to adopt their child to be included on the birth certificate.
