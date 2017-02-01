Same-sex couple continues birth certi...

Same-sex couple continues birth certificate fight

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Same-sex marriage is the law of the land, but the state of Indiana appears ready to keep up the fight to keep same-sex parents from both adding their names to a child's birth certificate. Before the ruling issued this past June, only the birth mother could be listed, with the other same-sex parent forced to adopt their child to be included on the birth certificate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ... 2 hr Haha 8
Strike to Protest Trump on February 17 2 hr Haha 6
thank you fedex 3 hr TrumpedFeminist 22
News Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M... 3 hr cpeter1313 43
News Rexnord workers plan rally to keep jobs in Indi... 4 hr The Real Donald T... 2
Domestic Violence 6 hr PunchFeminist 2
Communist Marxist Coming ot the Closet 12 hr Truther 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC