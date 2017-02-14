Rookie troopers hit the road in new s...

Rookie troopers hit the road in new squad cars

Indiana State Police troopers will hit the streets in their new squad cars across the state this week. Nearly a dozen of them are assigned to patrol in the Indianapolis metro area and ride solo for the first time since leaving the academy.

