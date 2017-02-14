Rookie troopers hit the road in new squad cars
Indiana State Police troopers will hit the streets in their new squad cars across the state this week. Nearly a dozen of them are assigned to patrol in the Indianapolis metro area and ride solo for the first time since leaving the academy.
