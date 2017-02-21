Richard T. Leslie

Richard T. Leslie

Richard T. Leslie, 74, of Columbus went to his heavenly home at 12:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born Dec. 31, 1942, he was the son of Thomas and Edna Mae Vance Sturgeon, both of whom preceded him in death.

