Rexnord workers plan rally to keep jobs in Indianapolis
There are 2 comments on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 9 hrs ago, titled Rexnord workers plan rally to keep jobs in Indianapolis. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:
Rexnord workers will rally Thursday to keep their jobs, just weeks before they are set to lose them. Rexnord plans to close its Indianapolis facility and move about 300 jobs to Mexico.
#1 4 hrs ago
Did trump not take care of it?
Since: Dec 16
736
Location hidden
#2 4 hrs ago
Firing off a rage tweet right now!
