Rexnord workers plan rally to keep jobs in Indianapolis

Rexnord workers will rally Thursday to keep their jobs, just weeks before they are set to lose them. Rexnord plans to close its Indianapolis facility and move about 300 jobs to Mexico.

Rexnord workers will rally Thursday to keep their jobs, just weeks before they are set to lose them. Rexnord plans to close its Indianapolis facility and move about 300 jobs to Mexico.

SecretSS

Indianapolis, IN

#1 4 hrs ago
Did trump not take care of it?
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

Location hidden
#2 4 hrs ago
SecretSS wrote:
Did trump not take care of it?
Firing off a rage tweet right now!
