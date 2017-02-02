There are on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 9 hrs ago, titled Rexnord workers plan rally to keep jobs in Indianapolis. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

Rexnord workers will rally Thursday to keep their jobs, just weeks before they are set to lose them. Rexnord plans to close its Indianapolis facility and move about 300 jobs to Mexico.

