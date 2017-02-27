Reward up to $96,000 for information in deaths of 2 Indiana girls
The reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in the murders of two teen girls was raised to $96,000, the Indiana State Police Dept. said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|reflex allen
|3 hr
|jojo
|1
|Lady in red toyota Solora hustling hotel guests
|4 hr
|Niceperson667
|1
|Walter "Tom" Smith missing (Dec '07)
|12 hr
|Kenny
|108
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|Sun
|Get to Work Donnie
|4
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|Sun
|Bob
|19
|IMPD officer arrested on drunken-driving charge (Jan '08)
|Sun
|First Amendment01
|204
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|Sun
|Go Mike Go
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC