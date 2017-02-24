Reward for info leading to arrest in murders of Indiana teens increases to $50K
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murders of 13-year-old Libby German and 14-year-old Abby Williams has increased. The reward has increased by $9,000 after the office of United States Representative Todd Rokita donated the money, bringing the total up to $50,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is more school prayer answer to social ills?
|29 min
|Why is it questio...
|14
|Lock Her Up
|41 min
|Lock Him Up
|13
|My Prtesident My President
|3 hr
|Russian Flags W T F
|4
|Trump Has Spent More Time Golfing Than at Intel...
|4 hr
|Get to Work Donnie
|3
|Stephanie Rich
|11 hr
|Ur an azzhole
|2
|How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ...
|17 hr
|Go Mike Go
|5
|Has Anyone Taken Comm102 online at Ivy Tech?
|21 hr
|yes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC