Reward for info leading to arrest in murders of Indiana teens increases to $50K

7 hrs ago

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murders of 13-year-old Libby German and 14-year-old Abby Williams has increased. The reward has increased by $9,000 after the office of United States Representative Todd Rokita donated the money, bringing the total up to $50,000.

