Report: Driver in double fatal Tesla crash was intoxicated
Police say the driver of a speeding Tesla electric car that crashed and burned in Indianapolis, killing her and a passenger, was too drunk to drive. Indianapolis police released an updated report Wednesday on the November crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
