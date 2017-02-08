Report: Driver in double fatal Tesla ...

Report: Driver in double fatal Tesla crash was intoxicated

13 hrs ago

Police say the driver of a speeding Tesla electric car that crashed and burned in Indianapolis, killing her and a passenger, was too drunk to drive. Indianapolis police released an updated report Wednesday on the November crash.

