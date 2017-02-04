Police: Victim in Fortville crash recovers
A woman who was airlifted from the scene of a three-car crash this week in Fortville is recovering from her injuries at an Indianapolis hospital, according to investigators. Police said Roberta Sleppy was driving westbound in the 700 block of W. Broadway Street on Wednesday when she crossed the center line and collided with two other vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti...
|3 min
|Gaga4Gaga
|8
|Strike to Protest Trump on February 17
|14 min
|Mee
|11
|Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule...
|29 min
|S N L Rocks
|9
|thank you fedex
|50 min
|Thank You
|29
|Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde...
|53 min
|Guess So
|10
|Game Time
|4 hr
|Brady likes boys
|1
|Reese connected to double homicide, prosecutor ... (Jul '08)
|7 hr
|East side vengeance
|45
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC