Police: Victim in Fortville crash rec...

Police: Victim in Fortville crash recovers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

A woman who was airlifted from the scene of a three-car crash this week in Fortville is recovering from her injuries at an Indianapolis hospital, according to investigators. Police said Roberta Sleppy was driving westbound in the 700 block of W. Broadway Street on Wednesday when she crossed the center line and collided with two other vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti... 3 min Gaga4Gaga 8
Strike to Protest Trump on February 17 14 min Mee 11
Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule... 29 min S N L Rocks 9
thank you fedex 50 min Thank You 29
Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde... 53 min Guess So 10
Game Time 4 hr Brady likes boys 1
News Reese connected to double homicide, prosecutor ... (Jul '08) 7 hr East side vengeance 45
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,590,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC