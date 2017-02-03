Police vehicles, officer's home vandalized in Whitestown
Police say someone scrawled profanities on the garage door of an officer's home early Thursday in Whitestown, 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis, as well as on marked police vehicles from the Whitestown, Westfield, Lebanon and Speedway departments. Police vehicles were left with slashed tires and at least one vehicle window was broken.
