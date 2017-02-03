Police vehicles, officer's home vanda...

Police vehicles, officer's home vandalized in Whitestown

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Police say someone scrawled profanities on the garage door of an officer's home early Thursday in Whitestown, 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis, as well as on marked police vehicles from the Whitestown, Westfield, Lebanon and Speedway departments. Police vehicles were left with slashed tires and at least one vehicle window was broken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M... 4 min Heliocentric Over... 42
Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde... 18 min Sanity at Last 1
Strike to Protest Trump on February 17 26 min Haha 8
Lady Gaga plays coy on making Super Bowl halfti... 51 min The Real Donald T... 4
Donald Trump not in Situation Room for botched ... 1 hr Where Was Trump 1
U.S. Military Posted a 10-yr-old Video to show ... 1 hr Where Was Trump 1
Trump Says He Cut Wall Street Reform Because Hi... 1 hr Rejoice 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC