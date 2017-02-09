Police quickly apprehend man who esca...

Police quickly apprehend man who escaped from custody

Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

State Police were notified just before 3:00 p.m. by the Parke County Sheriff's Office that the escapee, 39-year-old Terry Hensley Sr. of Indianapolis was last seen driving a stolen black 2006 Toyota pickup truck eastbound from the Parke County Courthouse. Minutes later, an ISP trooper spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it on County Road 275 East.

