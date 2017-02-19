Police: Man in photos now - main suspect' in 2 girls' deaths
Indiana State Police say a man photographed walking along a trail system around the time two teenage girls later found slain were dropped off by a relative is now considered "the main suspect" in their killings. The man previously had been considered a person authorities wanted to speak to in the investigation of the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
