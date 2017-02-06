Police, Fire a " February 6

Police, Fire a " February 6

There are 1 comment on the Daily Journal story from 9 hrs ago, titled Police, Fire a " February 6. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

Jamie Ann Perry, 38, 654 Williamsburg Lane, Greenwood; arrested on a charge of driving while suspended; released on $1,000 bond. Jessica E. Baugh, 27, 3090 U.S. 31 North, Franklin; arrested on a charge of driving while suspended; held on $1,000 bond.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Aka

Indianapolis, IN

#1 3 hrs ago
That January 26 police and fire log was sure busy with arrests.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ThaiNamCam 1 hr ThaiNamCam 1
Thailand. Vietnam , Cambodia 2 hr ThaiNamCam 1
The Liberal Coup 3 hr BradyTrumpsProtes... 1
thank you fedex 3 hr BradyTrumpsProtes... 30
Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde... 3 hr BradyTrumpsProtes... 11
Thank You Coca-Cola 3 hr BradyTrumpsProtes... 7
Police in Indiana Pursue Miniature Horses in Sl... 9 hr Haha 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC