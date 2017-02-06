Police, Fire a " February 6
There are 1 comment on the Daily Journal story from 9 hrs ago, titled Police, Fire a " February 6. In it, Daily Journal reports that:
Jamie Ann Perry, 38, 654 Williamsburg Lane, Greenwood; arrested on a charge of driving while suspended; released on $1,000 bond. Jessica E. Baugh, 27, 3090 U.S. 31 North, Franklin; arrested on a charge of driving while suspended; held on $1,000 bond.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
That January 26 police and fire log was sure busy with arrests.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ThaiNamCam
|1 hr
|ThaiNamCam
|1
|Thailand. Vietnam , Cambodia
|2 hr
|ThaiNamCam
|1
|The Liberal Coup
|3 hr
|BradyTrumpsProtes...
|1
|thank you fedex
|3 hr
|BradyTrumpsProtes...
|30
|Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde...
|3 hr
|BradyTrumpsProtes...
|11
|Thank You Coca-Cola
|3 hr
|BradyTrumpsProtes...
|7
|Police in Indiana Pursue Miniature Horses in Sl...
|9 hr
|Haha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC