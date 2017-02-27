Police, Fire a " February 27

Michael Levi Oliver, 21, 4211 West Glen Oaks Drive, Bloomington; arrested on an out-of-state warrant; held without bond. Eric Anthony Sutton II, 36, 4943 S. State Ave., Indianapolis; arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court; held on $600 bond.

