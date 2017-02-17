Police, Fire a " February 17
Shell Food Mart, 2151 N. U.S, 31: A man reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole his car when he went inside to pay. 1600 block of Lochry Road: A man reported at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday that an acquaintance threw a change bottle at his head.
