Police, Fire a " February 15

Bojaks Bar and Grill, 377 E. Jefferson St.: Police responded at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a belligerent, hostile man who was taken to a hotel where he was staying and then arrested on charges of public intoxication. Speedway, 701 W. Adams St.: Police responded at 2:36 p.m. Monday to a report of an employee stealing lottery tickets.

