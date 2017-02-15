Police, Fire a " February 15
Bojaks Bar and Grill, 377 E. Jefferson St.: Police responded at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a belligerent, hostile man who was taken to a hotel where he was staying and then arrested on charges of public intoxication. Speedway, 701 W. Adams St.: Police responded at 2:36 p.m. Monday to a report of an employee stealing lottery tickets.
