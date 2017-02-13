Police, Fire a " February 13

Donald Joseph Heinrichs III, 20, 7448 Samuel Drive, Indianapolis; arrested on a charge of possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor; released on $1,000 bond. Bailey N. Salts, 20, 424 Leah Way, Greenwood; arrested on a charge of possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor; released on $1,000 bond.

