Plea submitted in crash that killed three teens

If his plea deal is approved by the court, a Cayuga man will serve five years on probation for reckless homicide in connection with a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of three of his friends. The plea deal calls for Ethan Lee, 20, to plead guilty to three counts of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, for the Jan. 2, 2015, crash that killed Braeden Hollowell 18, of Cayuga, and sisters Anne Clark, 18, and Caroline Clark, 16, both of Muncie.

