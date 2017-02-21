Plans underway for 50th anniversary of Richmond explosions
Planning is starting for events to remember the 50th anniversary of deadly explosions in the downtown Richmond area. The April 6, 1968 blasts killed more than 40 people, injured more than 120 others and destroyed 15 buildings in the community east of Indianapolis.
