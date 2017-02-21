Plans underway for 50th anniversary o...

Plans underway for 50th anniversary of Richmond explosions

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Planning is starting for events to remember the 50th anniversary of deadly explosions in the downtown Richmond area. The April 6, 1968 blasts killed more than 40 people, injured more than 120 others and destroyed 15 buildings in the community east of Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ... 1 hr Go Mike Go 7
News IMPD officer arrested on drunken-driving charge (Jan '08) 2 hr First Amendment01 203
update on the murder of almarcus barker in 08 (Jan '15) 2 hr Mama 3
News Is more school prayer answer to social ills? 16 hr You might be Yukky 17
Bored 19 hr yes 3
Stephanie Rich 19 hr yes 4
thank you fedex Sat Thank You 37
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,831 • Total comments across all topics: 279,159,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC