Plan for housing adjacent to Grand Park heads to Westfield City Council
A 265-acre housing and commercial development to the north of Grand Park has the support of the Westfield Plan Commission. The advisory board unanimously voted Tuesday night in favor of sending the rezoning request from Indianapolis-based Platinum Properties Management Co.
