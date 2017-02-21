Plan for housing adjacent to Grand Pa...

Plan for housing adjacent to Grand Park heads to Westfield City Council

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

A 265-acre housing and commercial development to the north of Grand Park has the support of the Westfield Plan Commission. The advisory board unanimously voted Tuesday night in favor of sending the rezoning request from Indianapolis-based Platinum Properties Management Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is more school prayer answer to social ills? 53 min Father Maltamon 8
How soon will Mike Pence seek a 25th Amendment ... 8 hr Go Mike Go 1
News Bill protecting prayer in schools moves forward 16 hr cpeter1313 1
Greenwoon pain management 18 hr nnono 5
My Prtesident My President 19 hr nnono 3
Adults making a big deal out of their birthday 19 hr nnono 8
Ivanka Trump Calls for Tolerance After Threats ... 20 hr nnono 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC