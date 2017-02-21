Person struck and killed on Kentucky Ave. near Holt Road
INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday night on Kentucky Avenue near Holt Road Sunday night. Medics were called to the scene just after 8:15 p,m.
