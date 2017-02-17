Parents of woman dragged by car seek justice
The parents of an Indianapolis mother shoved from a car, dragged and left for dead are speaking out on their pursuit for justice. Prosecutors want to file additional charges against driver Austin Blevins for his alleged role in the death of Jordan King.
