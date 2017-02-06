Owen County man arrested for murder of Shaylyn Ammerman pleads guilty
The 22-year-old who was arrested in March of 2016 for the murder of 14-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman in Owen County has pleaded guilty. The Owen County Prosecutor Donald VanDerMoere reported Kyle Parker appeared in Owen Circuit Court I Friday afternoon and provided a factual basis to the offenses of murder and kidnapping, a level 3 felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ThaiNamCam
|1 hr
|Aka
|2
|Thailand. Vietnam , Cambodia
|5 hr
|ThaiNamCam
|1
|The Liberal Coup
|6 hr
|BradyTrumpsProtes...
|1
|Police, Fire a " February 6
|6 hr
|Aka
|1
|thank you fedex
|6 hr
|BradyTrumpsProtes...
|30
|Judge in Seattle halts Trump's immigration orde...
|6 hr
|BradyTrumpsProtes...
|11
|Thank You Coca-Cola
|6 hr
|BradyTrumpsProtes...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC