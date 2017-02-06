Owen County man arrested for murder of Shaylyn Ammerman pleads guilty

The 22-year-old who was arrested in March of 2016 for the murder of 14-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman in Owen County has pleaded guilty. The Owen County Prosecutor Donald VanDerMoere reported Kyle Parker appeared in Owen Circuit Court I Friday afternoon and provided a factual basis to the offenses of murder and kidnapping, a level 3 felony.

